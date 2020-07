Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Everything and more in this home. Great floor plan featuring sunken living and dining room. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, relaxing deck off the living room. All bedrooms on upper level, master bath offers separate shower and garden tub. side entrance garage. A MUST SEE!! Schedule a showing today at www.rently.com. For additional questions call or text Theresa at 470-356-5632.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.