DeKalb County, GA
5058 Chupp Way Circle
5058 Chupp Way Circle

5058 Chupp Way Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5058 Chupp Way Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** 3BR 2.5BA end unit town home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, pendant lighting, and a pretty tile backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the living room for open gatherings and a decorative fireplace and nearby dining area. The upstairs master has its own private bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. For entertaining, there is easy access to the rear patio. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Lithonia High School
Middle School: Lithonia Middle School
Elementary School: Flat Rock Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle have any available units?
5058 Chupp Way Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5058 Chupp Way Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5058 Chupp Way Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5058 Chupp Way Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle offer parking?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle have a pool?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle have accessible units?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5058 Chupp Way Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5058 Chupp Way Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
