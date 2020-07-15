5058 Chupp Way Circle

Amenities

***Available Now*** 3BR 2.5BA end unit town home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, pendant lighting, and a pretty tile backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the living room for open gatherings and a decorative fireplace and nearby dining area. The upstairs master has its own private bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. For entertaining, there is easy access to the rear patio. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High School: Lithonia High School

Middle School: Lithonia Middle School

Elementary School: Flat Rock Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.