4923 Windmill Ln

Amenities
Spacious 5 br, 2 ba split level home in Ellenwood. Freshly painted throughout and move in ready. Sunny Kitchen open to living and dining areas. Wood deck off dining area extends the entertaining areas. 3 br on upper level with shared ba. Lower level is finished with 2 more bedroom and a family room with full bath, mud room with entrance to 1 car garage. Gorgeous, lush backyard.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: DeKalb
Neighborhood:
Subdivision: WINDMILL ESTATES
Beds: 5 Sq. Footage: 1580
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1980
Martin Luther King, Junior High School
Salem Middle School
Chapel Hill Elementary School
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1980
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1130
Contact us to schedule a showing.