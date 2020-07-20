4923 Windmill Ln

Amenities

Spacious 5 br, 2 ba split level home in Ellenwood. Freshly painted throughout and move in ready. Sunny Kitchen open to living and dining areas. Wood deck off dining area extends the entertaining areas. 3 br on upper level with shared ba. Lower level is finished with 2 more bedroom and a family room with full bath, mud room with entrance to 1 car garage. Gorgeous, lush backyard.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: DeKalb

Neighborhood:

Subdivision: WINDMILL ESTATES

Beds: 5 Sq. Footage: 1580

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1980



Martin Luther King, Junior High School

Salem Middle School

Chapel Hill Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1980



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1130

