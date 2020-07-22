All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road

4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have replaced the carpeting in the home with all new vinyl flooring. This quaint 4/2 bedroom home located in Chestnut Ridge in Lithonia is ready for immediate move-in. This home is equipped with black kitchen appliances. One bedroom is located on the main level.

Special Remarks:

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road have any available units?
4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
