4876 Browns Mill Ferry Road

We have replaced the carpeting in the home with all new vinyl flooring. This quaint 4/2 bedroom home located in Chestnut Ridge in Lithonia is ready for immediate move-in. This home is equipped with black kitchen appliances. One bedroom is located on the main level.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.



Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.