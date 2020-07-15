4756 Golod Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You can enjoy gorgeous, panoramic views of the sun setting every day! Apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, for the opportunity to make this house your next home. Not only do you get great views, but you also get an impressive home with contemporary updates. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances (delivered upon move in) and for additional style sleek granite tops, which are further enhanced by white cabinets. From the dining room, you can access the deck through a set of French doors. As a bonus, this home features a loft which you can make into a 2nd living room, rec room, of office. Remodeled to impress the home also features netural painted walls, professionally installed flooring, and stylish fixtures. Added warmth can be had in the carpeted living room, which features a wood burning fireplace. There is so much to love about this home, so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.