Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4756 Golod Way

4756 Golod Way · No Longer Available
Location

4756 Golod Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can enjoy gorgeous, panoramic views of the sun setting every day! Apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, for the opportunity to make this house your next home. Not only do you get great views, but you also get an impressive home with contemporary updates. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances (delivered upon move in) and for additional style sleek granite tops, which are further enhanced by white cabinets. From the dining room, you can access the deck through a set of French doors. As a bonus, this home features a loft which you can make into a 2nd living room, rec room, of office. Remodeled to impress the home also features netural painted walls, professionally installed flooring, and stylish fixtures. Added warmth can be had in the carpeted living room, which features a wood burning fireplace. There is so much to love about this home, so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4756 Golod Way have any available units?
4756 Golod Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4756 Golod Way have?
Some of 4756 Golod Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4756 Golod Way currently offering any rent specials?
4756 Golod Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4756 Golod Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4756 Golod Way is pet friendly.
Does 4756 Golod Way offer parking?
No, 4756 Golod Way does not offer parking.
Does 4756 Golod Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4756 Golod Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4756 Golod Way have a pool?
No, 4756 Golod Way does not have a pool.
Does 4756 Golod Way have accessible units?
No, 4756 Golod Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4756 Golod Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4756 Golod Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4756 Golod Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4756 Golod Way does not have units with air conditioning.
