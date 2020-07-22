Rent Calculator
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4712 Jackam Ridge Ct
4712 Jackham Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4712 Jackham Ridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME IN A WELL SOUGHT AFTER AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. FEW MINUTES TO STONECREST MALL & I-20 INTERSTATE. LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE BACKYARD. VACANT AND ON SUPRA LOCK BOX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct have any available units?
4712 Jackam Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Jackam Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Jackam Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
