All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4708 Clarion Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4708 Clarion Pass
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:51 AM

4708 Clarion Pass

4708 Clarion Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4708 Clarion Pass, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Clarion Pass have any available units?
4708 Clarion Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4708 Clarion Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Clarion Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Clarion Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 Clarion Pass is pet friendly.
Does 4708 Clarion Pass offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Clarion Pass offers parking.
Does 4708 Clarion Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Clarion Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Clarion Pass have a pool?
Yes, 4708 Clarion Pass has a pool.
Does 4708 Clarion Pass have accessible units?
No, 4708 Clarion Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Clarion Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Clarion Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 Clarion Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 Clarion Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University