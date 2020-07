Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

For rent cute 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathroom in the heart of Stone Mountain. Hardwood and ceramic floor on main, stainless steel appliances, w/d hook, big kitchen with granite countertops. Catch the bus in front of the subdivision. Less than 2 miles from Memorial Drive, 10mn to the Stone Mountain Park. Close to I-285 and I-20. Property does not qualify for housing voucher at this time.