4556 Fountainhead Dr

Amenities
5bd/3ba Ranch on a Full Finished Basement!
This gorgeous 5bd/3ba Ranch on a Full Finished Basement home has everything. Five nice size bedrooms, hardwood floors in all bedrooms and first floor. Three Full bathrooms with tile, updated faucets and updated toilets.
A fireplace, updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, undermount stainless steel sink with stainless pull-out faucet, separate breakfast area, large laundry room, separate living room and formal dining room.
Full finished basement. Carport for two cars and a huge backyard with a nice deck.
Plus, we include a wireless security system for extra comfort and a piece of mind.