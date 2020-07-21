All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:00 AM

4459 Colony East Dr

4459 Colony East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4459 Colony East Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath ranch plan, with screened in front porch. Ideally located. Freshly painted and ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Colony East Dr have any available units?
4459 Colony East Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4459 Colony East Dr have?
Some of 4459 Colony East Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 Colony East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Colony East Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Colony East Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4459 Colony East Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4459 Colony East Dr offer parking?
No, 4459 Colony East Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4459 Colony East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4459 Colony East Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Colony East Dr have a pool?
No, 4459 Colony East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4459 Colony East Dr have accessible units?
No, 4459 Colony East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Colony East Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4459 Colony East Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4459 Colony East Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4459 Colony East Dr has units with air conditioning.
