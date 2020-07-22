All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4423 Tarragon Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

4423 Tarragon Lane

4423 Tarragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Tarragon Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One Month free rent if move in by 4/14 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.

Bright, Spacious and Pristine 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Living room has good natural light and great depth from cathedral windows and ceilings. Gas burning fireplace and cozy wall-to-wall carpeting. Separate dining room. Cuisine kitchen with dark wood cabinets, simulated granite counter tops and large block tile flooring. Lots of windows and open space that is open to kitchenette and tiled family room. Large fairly level yard with deck & patio. 2 Car garage. Bedrooms are large.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Tarragon Lane have any available units?
4423 Tarragon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4423 Tarragon Lane have?
Some of 4423 Tarragon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Tarragon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Tarragon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Tarragon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Tarragon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Tarragon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Tarragon Lane offers parking.
Does 4423 Tarragon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Tarragon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Tarragon Lane have a pool?
No, 4423 Tarragon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Tarragon Lane have accessible units?
No, 4423 Tarragon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Tarragon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Tarragon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 Tarragon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 Tarragon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
