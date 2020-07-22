4305 Traipse Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Description

Brand New single family units with well designed floor plan for rent.

Great location with great features. * 4br with /2.5 baths with attached garage *

Luxury laminate floor through out mail level * Kitchen with full set of up-to-date

Appliances * Spacious living room, features big windows and ceiling fan *

Great master suite with walk-in closet, Most homes are totally electric.

Apply online today, move-in as soon as next week.

Application Criteria

CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 550 OR ABOVE

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months - Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved

03.) No outstanding landlord debt within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Income must be 3 times the rent or more --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS

Bianca: 910-354-4214

Marilyn: 678-490-1424

Desmond: 404-550-1917

Melissa: 770-318-3552

Ann: 404-587-8781



Main Office,

Phone:7706872752- <<< This numebr not available on weekends or after 5pm on weekdays

Phone: 404 884 1134



Lease Terms

$2,000.00 security deposit