4305 Traipse Path
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

4305 Traipse Path

4305 Traipse Path · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Traipse Path, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Brand New single family units with well designed floor plan for rent.
Great location with great features. * 4br with /2.5 baths with attached garage *
Luxury laminate floor through out mail level * Kitchen with full set of up-to-date
Appliances * Spacious living room, features big windows and ceiling fan *
Great master suite with walk-in closet, Most homes are totally electric.
Apply online today, move-in as soon as next week.
Website: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Application Criteria
CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 550 OR ABOVE
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months - Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved
03.) No outstanding landlord debt within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Income must be 3 times the rent or more --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS
Bianca: 910-354-4214
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
Desmond: 404-550-1917
Melissa: 770-318-3552
Ann: 404-587-8781

Main Office,
Phone:7706872752- <<< This numebr not available on weekends or after 5pm on weekdays
Phone: 404 884 1134

Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Traipse Path have any available units?
4305 Traipse Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4305 Traipse Path currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Traipse Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Traipse Path pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Traipse Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4305 Traipse Path offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Traipse Path offers parking.
Does 4305 Traipse Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Traipse Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Traipse Path have a pool?
No, 4305 Traipse Path does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Traipse Path have accessible units?
No, 4305 Traipse Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Traipse Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Traipse Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4305 Traipse Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4305 Traipse Path does not have units with air conditioning.
