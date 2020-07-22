4305 Traipse Path

Amenities
Description
Apply Online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Brand New single family units with well designed floor plan for rent.
Great location with great features. * 4br with /2.5 baths with attached garage *
Luxury laminate floor through out mail level * Kitchen with full set of up-to-date
Appliances * Spacious living room, features big windows and ceiling fan *
Great master suite with walk-in closet, Most homes are totally electric.
Apply online today, move-in as soon as next week.
Website: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Application Criteria
CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 550 OR ABOVE
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months - Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved
03.) No outstanding landlord debt within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Income must be 3 times the rent or more --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS
Bianca: 910-354-4214
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
Desmond: 404-550-1917
Melissa: 770-318-3552
Ann: 404-587-8781
Main Office,
Phone:7706872752- <<< This numebr not available on weekends or after 5pm on weekdays
Phone: 404 884 1134
Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit