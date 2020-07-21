All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4289 Donna Way
4289 Donna Way

4289 Donna Way · No Longer Available
4289 Donna Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful traditional executive rental in the heart of Lithonia situated in the highly desirable subdivision of South River Bend. This home has easy access to I-20, I-75, I-85 and I-285. This 3-side brick home sits on a lovely lot with a babbling creek running along side the back property line.

This home has many upgrades including: an open floor plan, gorgeous trim throughout, beautiful hardwoods, cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upscale lighting, 3 fireplaces, neutral paint, window drapery and blinds, ceiling fans, and so much more! There is a grand 2-story foyer flanked by an office and the formal living room. The stunning 2-story family room is just down the open hall and has a cozy fireplace, large windows, a catwalk, and is open to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room that seats 8+ and a cooks kitchen with a gas cooktop, an island, cherry cabinets, granite counters, a large pantry, and stainless steel appliances.

On the upper level is the over-sized master bedroom with a romantic fireplace and a sitting room. The gi-normous master bath feels like a spa! There is a large glass enclosed shower with a bench, a jetted tub for those aching bones at the end of the day, a private water closet, a his vanity, a hers vanity with a make-up counter, huge mirrors, and a walk-in closet the size of another bedroom! There are 3 additional bedrooms that share a full huge bathroom. A library-loft overlooks the massive family room and it has a fireplace that just makes you want to cozy up with a book and a hot cup of coffee. Back on the main level is a separate bedroom with a private bathroom for guests or in-laws and the huge laundry room with a utility sink and lots of shelves.

There is an unfinished basement that is perfect storage and a great place for the lawn mowers and other yard tools you'll need to store. There is huge deck with a grill and a small fenced backyard.

Small pets under 25lbs ok with monthly pet rent. We are seeking tenant interested in putting down roots with a 2 year lease. Application, tenancy requirements, pet policy, and insurance policy information at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4289 Donna Way have any available units?
4289 Donna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4289 Donna Way have?
Some of 4289 Donna Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4289 Donna Way currently offering any rent specials?
4289 Donna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4289 Donna Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4289 Donna Way is pet friendly.
Does 4289 Donna Way offer parking?
Yes, 4289 Donna Way offers parking.
Does 4289 Donna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4289 Donna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4289 Donna Way have a pool?
No, 4289 Donna Way does not have a pool.
Does 4289 Donna Way have accessible units?
No, 4289 Donna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4289 Donna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4289 Donna Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4289 Donna Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4289 Donna Way has units with air conditioning.
