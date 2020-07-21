4289 Donna Way

Amenities
Beautiful traditional executive rental in the heart of Lithonia situated in the highly desirable subdivision of South River Bend. This home has easy access to I-20, I-75, I-85 and I-285. This 3-side brick home sits on a lovely lot with a babbling creek running along side the back property line.
This home has many upgrades including: an open floor plan, gorgeous trim throughout, beautiful hardwoods, cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upscale lighting, 3 fireplaces, neutral paint, window drapery and blinds, ceiling fans, and so much more! There is a grand 2-story foyer flanked by an office and the formal living room. The stunning 2-story family room is just down the open hall and has a cozy fireplace, large windows, a catwalk, and is open to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room that seats 8+ and a cooks kitchen with a gas cooktop, an island, cherry cabinets, granite counters, a large pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
On the upper level is the over-sized master bedroom with a romantic fireplace and a sitting room. The gi-normous master bath feels like a spa! There is a large glass enclosed shower with a bench, a jetted tub for those aching bones at the end of the day, a private water closet, a his vanity, a hers vanity with a make-up counter, huge mirrors, and a walk-in closet the size of another bedroom! There are 3 additional bedrooms that share a full huge bathroom. A library-loft overlooks the massive family room and it has a fireplace that just makes you want to cozy up with a book and a hot cup of coffee. Back on the main level is a separate bedroom with a private bathroom for guests or in-laws and the huge laundry room with a utility sink and lots of shelves.
There is an unfinished basement that is perfect storage and a great place for the lawn mowers and other yard tools you'll need to store. There is huge deck with a grill and a small fenced backyard.
Small pets under 25lbs ok with monthly pet rent. We are seeking tenant interested in putting down roots with a 2 year lease. Application, tenancy requirements, pet policy, and insurance policy information at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.