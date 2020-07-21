4289 Donna Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful traditional executive rental in the heart of Lithonia situated in the highly desirable subdivision of South River Bend. This home has easy access to I-20, I-75, I-85 and I-285. This 3-side brick home sits on a lovely lot with a babbling creek running along side the back property line.



This home has many upgrades including: an open floor plan, gorgeous trim throughout, beautiful hardwoods, cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upscale lighting, 3 fireplaces, neutral paint, window drapery and blinds, ceiling fans, and so much more! There is a grand 2-story foyer flanked by an office and the formal living room. The stunning 2-story family room is just down the open hall and has a cozy fireplace, large windows, a catwalk, and is open to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room that seats 8+ and a cooks kitchen with a gas cooktop, an island, cherry cabinets, granite counters, a large pantry, and stainless steel appliances.



On the upper level is the over-sized master bedroom with a romantic fireplace and a sitting room. The gi-normous master bath feels like a spa! There is a large glass enclosed shower with a bench, a jetted tub for those aching bones at the end of the day, a private water closet, a his vanity, a hers vanity with a make-up counter, huge mirrors, and a walk-in closet the size of another bedroom! There are 3 additional bedrooms that share a full huge bathroom. A library-loft overlooks the massive family room and it has a fireplace that just makes you want to cozy up with a book and a hot cup of coffee. Back on the main level is a separate bedroom with a private bathroom for guests or in-laws and the huge laundry room with a utility sink and lots of shelves.



There is an unfinished basement that is perfect storage and a great place for the lawn mowers and other yard tools you'll need to store. There is huge deck with a grill and a small fenced backyard.



Small pets under 25lbs ok with monthly pet rent. We are seeking tenant interested in putting down roots with a 2 year lease. Application, tenancy requirements, pet policy, and insurance policy information at www.AtlantaAreaRents.com.