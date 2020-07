Amenities

Well Maintained, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Spacious Ranch in Clarkston- $1600/ mo - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Clarkston - $1600/ mo. This beautiful, well maintained home has a wonderful open floor plan which includes beautiful hardwood, tile, and carpeted floors. The floor plan includes a separate dining room, living and family room. This home also has a private pool and privacy fence. Pool maintenance is included with rent payment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5555196)