DeKalb County, GA
4046 Central Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

4046 Central Drive

4046 Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4046 Central Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30021

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Lovely 5 bedroom,3 Bathroom, 2 story home with basement located in great Clarkston Community. Home is updated with fresh interior paint, new carpets and new vinyl flooring. Convenient floor plan with 1st floor bedroom and bathroom for guest. Eat in kitchen featuring newly painted white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Upstairs master bedroom has renovated en-suite bathroom. Home has easy access to great recreation, shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 Central Drive have any available units?
4046 Central Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4046 Central Drive have?
Some of 4046 Central Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4046 Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 Central Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4046 Central Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4046 Central Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4046 Central Drive offers parking.
Does 4046 Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 Central Drive have a pool?
No, 4046 Central Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4046 Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 4046 Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 Central Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4046 Central Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4046 Central Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
