4046 Central Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Lovely 5 bedroom,3 Bathroom, 2 story home with basement located in great Clarkston Community. Home is updated with fresh interior paint, new carpets and new vinyl flooring. Convenient floor plan with 1st floor bedroom and bathroom for guest. Eat in kitchen featuring newly painted white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Upstairs master bedroom has renovated en-suite bathroom. Home has easy access to great recreation, shopping and major highways.