BEAUTIFUL HOME. THREE BEDROOM ON TOP AND COMPLETED ROOM IN THE BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH. THIS WILL NOT LAST. TAKE THE TIME OUT TO SEE IT. IT IS LIKE BRAND NEW. CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS ON FULL BATH AND TWO HALF-BATHS. NO SIGN IN THE YARD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4036 PANOLA RD Road have any available units?
4036 PANOLA RD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4036 PANOLA RD Road currently offering any rent specials?
4036 PANOLA RD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.