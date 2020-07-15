4036 PANOLA RD Road

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace

BEAUTIFUL HOME. THREE BEDROOM ON TOP AND COMPLETED ROOM IN THE BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH. THIS WILL NOT LAST. TAKE THE TIME OUT TO SEE IT. IT IS LIKE BRAND NEW. CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS ON FULL BATH AND TWO HALF-BATHS. NO SIGN IN THE YARD