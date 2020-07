3960 Pleasant Shade Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Recently Renovated in Lakeside School District. Great attention to detail w/wainscoting, crown molding, & hardwoods throughout main. Master on main, living room has wood burning fireplace, laundry room, separate dining room, & bonus room that can easily be 4th bedroom. Master bath has double vanity, barn sliding door, Elfa shelving walk in closet and walk in shower. Upstairs two oversized guest bedrooms share full bath. Fenced back yard on corner lot w/huge walk out deck. Two car garage has storage & massive unfinished space above that can easily be converted into