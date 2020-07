Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill refrigerator

4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. HAS FRONT AND REAR STAIRS, JACUZZI WITH SEPARATE SHOWER, HIS AND HER CLOSET WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE LIVING RM, DINING RM AND FAMILY RM. BACK DECK FOR FAMILY BBQ. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND I-20. FIRST MONTH RENT, LAST MONTHS RENT, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.