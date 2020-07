Amenities

Family Home in Lithonia with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home features large master bedroom with a walk in closet and garden tub and separate shower, secondary rooms with huge closets, that share a full bath, family room and living room are very spacious with custom bamboo flooring. The kitchen has ceramic tile with a diamond cut at foyer and sits in a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. Close to shopping and highways