Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:01 PM

3464 Homeward Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3464 Homeward Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30294

patio / balcony
Cute Split Level 3BR 2BA Home features a wooded setting and a nice floor plan with good room flow! Living and dining rooms are open to the kitchen and spacious family room, PLUS a lower level bonus room! The sunny kitchen will have you cooking your favorite summer recipes! A rear deck with access from the dining room is great for outdoor entertaining. This home is conveniently located to shopping and highways. Hurry, come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3464 Homeward Trail have any available units?
3464 Homeward Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3464 Homeward Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3464 Homeward Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 Homeward Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3464 Homeward Trail offer parking?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3464 Homeward Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 Homeward Trail have a pool?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3464 Homeward Trail have accessible units?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 Homeward Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3464 Homeward Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3464 Homeward Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
