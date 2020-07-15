3464 Homeward Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cute Split Level 3BR 2BA Home features a wooded setting and a nice floor plan with good room flow! Living and dining rooms are open to the kitchen and spacious family room, PLUS a lower level bonus room! The sunny kitchen will have you cooking your favorite summer recipes! A rear deck with access from the dining room is great for outdoor entertaining. This home is conveniently located to shopping and highways. Hurry, come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.