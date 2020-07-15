All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

3358 River Run Trail

3358 River Run Trail · (855) 440-8532
Location

3358 River Run Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom just waiting for your personal touch! Contemporary updates throughout the home, such as the gleaming hardwood floors and granite kitchen counter tops, create a sophisticated, clean atmosphere for you and your family. The walkout patio overlooks the sprawling backyard space, great for entertaining and relaxing outdoors. The backyard is also enclosed with full wooden privacy fence, ensuring privacy and safety for kids and pets. Don't wait and schedule your home tour today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3358-river-run-trail ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 River Run Trail have any available units?
3358 River Run Trail has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3358 River Run Trail have?
Some of 3358 River Run Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 River Run Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3358 River Run Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 River Run Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 River Run Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3358 River Run Trail offer parking?
No, 3358 River Run Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3358 River Run Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3358 River Run Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 River Run Trail have a pool?
No, 3358 River Run Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3358 River Run Trail have accessible units?
No, 3358 River Run Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 River Run Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 River Run Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 River Run Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3358 River Run Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
