Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom just waiting for your personal touch! Contemporary updates throughout the home, such as the gleaming hardwood floors and granite kitchen counter tops, create a sophisticated, clean atmosphere for you and your family. The walkout patio overlooks the sprawling backyard space, great for entertaining and relaxing outdoors. The backyard is also enclosed with full wooden privacy fence, ensuring privacy and safety for kids and pets. Don't wait and schedule your home tour today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3358-river-run-trail ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.