DeKalb County, GA
3308 Homeward Trail
Last updated February 16 2020 at 5:22 PM

3308 Homeward Trail

3308 Homeward Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Homeward Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BeautifulÃÂ Home!!!ÃÂ Spacious 3BR/3BA slit level home + Bonus. Easy access to 285 and downtown Atl. Features separate dining area, light filled living room, and two bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. Lower level features a lovely master retreat with walk-in closet and mater bath with shower/tub combo. Lower level also has a large bonus room/den with access to a spacious backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining. General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Interior Amenities Central Air Dishwasher Range/Oven Refrigerator Exterior Amenities Exterior Lighting Lawn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Homeward Trail have any available units?
3308 Homeward Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3308 Homeward Trail have?
Some of 3308 Homeward Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Homeward Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Homeward Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Homeward Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Homeward Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3308 Homeward Trail offer parking?
No, 3308 Homeward Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Homeward Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Homeward Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Homeward Trail have a pool?
No, 3308 Homeward Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Homeward Trail have accessible units?
No, 3308 Homeward Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Homeward Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Homeward Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Homeward Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3308 Homeward Trail has units with air conditioning.
