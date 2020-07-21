3259 Hunters Crossing Pt

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Coming soon! You'll love this two (2) story Traditional home in the Hunter's Crossing Subdivision. Featuring 3BR and 2.5BA, the home is just a few minutes from Stonecrest Mall and several restaurants. Features include; granite counter-tops, gas stove, gas fireplace in the living room, a huge master bedroom with trey ceiling and walk-in closet, marble floors in bathrooms and much more. This home definitely will not last long!



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.