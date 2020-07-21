All apartments in DeKalb County
3259 Hunters Crossing Pt
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

3259 Hunters Crossing Pt

3259 Hunters Crossing Point · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Hunters Crossing Point, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon! You'll love this two (2) story Traditional home in the Hunter's Crossing Subdivision. Featuring 3BR and 2.5BA, the home is just a few minutes from Stonecrest Mall and several restaurants. Features include; granite counter-tops, gas stove, gas fireplace in the living room, a huge master bedroom with trey ceiling and walk-in closet, marble floors in bathrooms and much more. This home definitely will not last long!

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have any available units?
3259 Hunters Crossing Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have?
Some of 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt currently offering any rent specials?
3259 Hunters Crossing Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt is pet friendly.
Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt offer parking?
Yes, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt offers parking.
Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have a pool?
No, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt does not have a pool.
Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have accessible units?
No, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3259 Hunters Crossing Pt has units with air conditioning.
