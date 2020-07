Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Great contemporary home recently updated with all the bells and whistles. New roof and gutters, windows, flooring quartz counter tops and appliances. Home is great for entertaining with outside deck and built in bar in living room. Great layout with spacious rooms with separate living, dining room and great room. Outdoor space for those summer barbecues. Landscaping included in rental. Make this house your home will not last!!!!