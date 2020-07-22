All apartments in DeKalb County
3242 Lindmoor Dr
3242 Lindmoor Dr

3242 Lindmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Lindmoor Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Check out this cute 3/1/1 ranch in the charming Lindmoor Woods neighborhood! It is bright and light and more spacious than it looks. You will love the open kitchen and dining area with view through the double French doors to the huge deck and back yard. Three bedrooms, including one with its own half bath! Need storage? This house features extra closets, a spacious laundry room and a shed in the back yard. With a large front yard and private fenced back yard, this home is perfect for gardeners and pet owners. 24-36-mo lease preferred. We love responsible pet people & their spayed / neutered fur kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr have any available units?
3242 Lindmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3242 Lindmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Lindmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Lindmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 Lindmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr offer parking?
No, 3242 Lindmoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Lindmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 3242 Lindmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 3242 Lindmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Lindmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Lindmoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Lindmoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
