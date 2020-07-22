3242 Lindmoor Dr

Amenities

Check out this cute 3/1/1 ranch in the charming Lindmoor Woods neighborhood! It is bright and light and more spacious than it looks. You will love the open kitchen and dining area with view through the double French doors to the huge deck and back yard. Three bedrooms, including one with its own half bath! Need storage? This house features extra closets, a spacious laundry room and a shed in the back yard. With a large front yard and private fenced back yard, this home is perfect for gardeners and pet owners. 24-36-mo lease preferred. We love responsible pet people & their spayed / neutered fur kids.