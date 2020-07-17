All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

3170 Sprucewood Drive

3170 Sprucewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3170 Sprucewood Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3170 Sprucewood Drive Available 07/08/19 Charming 4 Bedroom Ranch in LaVista Hills Area! - This simply charming, 4 bedroom ranch style brick home in 30033 offers bright living areas with lots of windows,tiled baths and hardwood floors! Kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, updated appliances and breakfast area. Washer and dryer are included. Home sits on a lovely wooded lot in a highly sought after school district! Don't miss out on this one! It will be gone in a flash!
Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE3790940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have any available units?
3170 Sprucewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have?
Some of 3170 Sprucewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 Sprucewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Sprucewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Sprucewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 Sprucewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive offer parking?
No, 3170 Sprucewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3170 Sprucewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3170 Sprucewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3170 Sprucewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3170 Sprucewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3170 Sprucewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3170 Sprucewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
