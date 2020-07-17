Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3170 Sprucewood Drive Available 07/08/19 Charming 4 Bedroom Ranch in LaVista Hills Area! - This simply charming, 4 bedroom ranch style brick home in 30033 offers bright living areas with lots of windows,tiled baths and hardwood floors! Kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, updated appliances and breakfast area. Washer and dryer are included. Home sits on a lovely wooded lot in a highly sought after school district! Don't miss out on this one! It will be gone in a flash!

Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



