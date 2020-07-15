3113 Colonial Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pet friendly

Great Townhome in LAKESIDE High School! New Stove and Refrigerator! Real Hardwood floors upstairs! Great Room, Breakfast area with Exposed Brick! French doors to balcony! Front Courtyard area! NO PETS over 20 lbs!!! $400/pet fee, limit two, OWNER must approve ALL PETS!!! No Commercial Vehicles and No Motorcycles per HOA RULES! Tenant must follow ALL HOA Rules! Must have Good Residential History, make 3 times monthly rent as income and minimum 600+ Trans Union Credit Score! $75/150 Non Refundable application fee! No Section 8