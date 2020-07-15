All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3113 Colonial Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3113 Colonial Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

3113 Colonial Way

3113 Colonial Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3113 Colonial Way, DeKalb County, GA 30341

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pet friendly
Great Townhome in LAKESIDE High School! New Stove and Refrigerator! Real Hardwood floors upstairs! Great Room, Breakfast area with Exposed Brick! French doors to balcony! Front Courtyard area! NO PETS over 20 lbs!!! $400/pet fee, limit two, OWNER must approve ALL PETS!!! No Commercial Vehicles and No Motorcycles per HOA RULES! Tenant must follow ALL HOA Rules! Must have Good Residential History, make 3 times monthly rent as income and minimum 600+ Trans Union Credit Score! $75/150 Non Refundable application fee! No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Colonial Way have any available units?
3113 Colonial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3113 Colonial Way have?
Some of 3113 Colonial Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Colonial Way currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Colonial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Colonial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Colonial Way is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Colonial Way offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Colonial Way offers parking.
Does 3113 Colonial Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Colonial Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Colonial Way have a pool?
No, 3113 Colonial Way does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Colonial Way have accessible units?
No, 3113 Colonial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Colonial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Colonial Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Colonial Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 Colonial Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University