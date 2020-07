Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

HOT PROPERTY !! This is a beautiful 3bed 2bath condo upstairs with large patio setting. All counters are granite and fancy plumbing. All kitchen appliances are new. New AC unit and fully tiled flooring. Very close to shopping and freeways. Common area is managed by Home owners association.

Beautiful condo 3bed2bath in a quiet neighborhood. Closing to shopping, freeways and schools.