3067 Greenbrook Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated brick ranch with terrace level room/office with exterior door and large unfinished basement. Chef's kitchen includes 6 burner gas cook top with double ovens, granite counter tops, double sink with garden window above, and breakfast bar. Butler's pantry off kitchen with plenty of cabinets and wet bar. Window filled family room/sun room overlooking back yard, exterior storage room for outdoor equipment. Wonderful refinished hardwood floors, recessed can lights plus halogen spot lights on dimmers, fans, wood shutters. Excellent condition, close to Northlake Mall.