Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

3004 Fields Dr

3004 Fields Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Fields Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome with vaulted ceilings hardwood floors. Located near the Mall of Stonecrest.

THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Schools:
Flat Rock Elementry
Lithonia Middle School
Lithonia Highschool

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross)
A Positive Rental History
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year)
Low or No credit

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Fields Dr have any available units?
3004 Fields Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3004 Fields Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Fields Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Fields Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Fields Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3004 Fields Dr offer parking?
No, 3004 Fields Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Fields Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Fields Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Fields Dr have a pool?
No, 3004 Fields Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Fields Dr have accessible units?
No, 3004 Fields Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Fields Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Fields Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Fields Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Fields Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
