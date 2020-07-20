All apartments in DeKalb County
2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive

2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30340

Amenities

garage
guest parking
Spacious Townhouse Near the City! - Take a look at this gem! Well kept, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse located minutes from Buckhead and Atlanta! This house has all that you need for space, and comfort. Over sized bedrooms, large living room and dining room area. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this your home. This home only has a 1 car garage and 1 parking space, no street parking and no long term use of guest parking spaces. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at travis@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 770-856-1948!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4772758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive have any available units?
2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
