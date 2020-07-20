2988 Ashlyn Pointe Drive

Amenities

garage guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Spacious Townhouse Near the City! - Take a look at this gem! Well kept, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse located minutes from Buckhead and Atlanta! This house has all that you need for space, and comfort. Over sized bedrooms, large living room and dining room area. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this your home. This home only has a 1 car garage and 1 parking space, no street parking and no long term use of guest parking spaces. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at travis@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 770-856-1948!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4772758)