2811 Hawthorne Drive NE
2811 Hawthorne Drive NE

2811 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Very spacious, 5 BR, 5 BA home in excellent Atlanta area. Perfect for entertaining or for room mates. Near Emory, CDC, DeKalb Medical area. Master on main, 4 oversized bedrooms upstairs w generous closets. Jack/Jill baths with laundry shoot. Master features spa jacuzzi. Wood paneled family room w fireplace, built in cabinets and wet bar. Loft library w balcony. Very spacious home with several, separate and large living spaces. Monthly rent has been reduced to $3500 per month and excludes the basement. Great price for such a large home convenient to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have any available units?
2811 Hawthorne Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have?
Some of 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Hawthorne Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Hawthorne Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
