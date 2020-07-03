2811 Hawthorne Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Very spacious, 5 BR, 5 BA home in excellent Atlanta area. Perfect for entertaining or for room mates. Near Emory, CDC, DeKalb Medical area. Master on main, 4 oversized bedrooms upstairs w generous closets. Jack/Jill baths with laundry shoot. Master features spa jacuzzi. Wood paneled family room w fireplace, built in cabinets and wet bar. Loft library w balcony. Very spacious home with several, separate and large living spaces. Monthly rent has been reduced to $3500 per month and excludes the basement. Great price for such a large home convenient to everything.