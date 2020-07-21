2692 Fairlane Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a large corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch features neutral paint and hardwood floors. The carport has been converted into a den/rec room with a vaulted ceiling and tiled floors, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has all white cabinets and black appliances. The dining room opens to a patio that overlooks a spacious back yard. Yard care included with rental. Conveniently located inside the perimeter just minutes from both I-85 and I-285. Don't let this one slip away!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.