All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2692 Fairlane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2692 Fairlane Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

2692 Fairlane Drive

2692 Fairlane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2692 Fairlane Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30340
Northwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a large corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch features neutral paint and hardwood floors. The carport has been converted into a den/rec room with a vaulted ceiling and tiled floors, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has all white cabinets and black appliances. The dining room opens to a patio that overlooks a spacious back yard. Yard care included with rental. Conveniently located inside the perimeter just minutes from both I-85 and I-285. Don't let this one slip away!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2692 Fairlane Drive have any available units?
2692 Fairlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2692 Fairlane Drive have?
Some of 2692 Fairlane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2692 Fairlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2692 Fairlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2692 Fairlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2692 Fairlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2692 Fairlane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2692 Fairlane Drive offers parking.
Does 2692 Fairlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2692 Fairlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2692 Fairlane Drive have a pool?
No, 2692 Fairlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2692 Fairlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 2692 Fairlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2692 Fairlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2692 Fairlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2692 Fairlane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2692 Fairlane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University