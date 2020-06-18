2684 Knollberry Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, Fully Renovated 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Perfect For You! - Gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Home equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring throughout house, Spacious Front and Back Yard with Back Patio Deck. Close to shopping and restaurants. Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600; one current's month of proof of income; make at least 3X the rent; a THOROUGH credit and criminal background check conducted; must pay a non-refundable application fee of $60/adult; Reservation fee of $1250; Non-refundable administrative fee of $200 due at the time of move-in.



