DeKalb County, GA
2684 Knollberry Lane
2684 Knollberry Lane

2684 Knollberry Lane · No Longer Available
2684 Knollberry Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30034

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful, Fully Renovated 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Perfect For You! - Gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Home equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring throughout house, Spacious Front and Back Yard with Back Patio Deck. Close to shopping and restaurants. Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600; one current's month of proof of income; make at least 3X the rent; a THOROUGH credit and criminal background check conducted; must pay a non-refundable application fee of $60/adult; Reservation fee of $1250; Non-refundable administrative fee of $200 due at the time of move-in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 Knollberry Lane have any available units?
2684 Knollberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2684 Knollberry Lane have?
Some of 2684 Knollberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 Knollberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Knollberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Knollberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2684 Knollberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2684 Knollberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Knollberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2684 Knollberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Knollberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2684 Knollberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2684 Knollberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
