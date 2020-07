Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da5d1d4057 ---- Charming end unit townhome in Decatur. Home features 2 assigned parking spots, beautiful backyard great for entertaining, hardwood floors, carpet, breakfast bar, fireplace...way too many features to list! Priced right for an immediate move in!! Home is not certified for the housing voucher program. *Please confirm your viewing with Stephanie at: 770-431-4633 *Do not drive to the property without confirming!