Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

2022 Lilac Ln

2022 Lilac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Lilac Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 4 sides brick ranch in sought after Donna Park! Move-in ready with new HVAC, encapsulated crawl space, new appliances, new lighting, refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new tile, fresh interior & exterior paint & more! Updated kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge, granite countertops, on-trend subway tile backsplash with decorative accent & tile floors. Renovated full bath with new commode, new tub, subway tile tub surround, new vanity with granite & updated plumbing fixtures. Level lot with large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Lilac Ln have any available units?
2022 Lilac Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2022 Lilac Ln have?
Some of 2022 Lilac Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Lilac Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Lilac Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Lilac Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Lilac Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2022 Lilac Ln offer parking?
No, 2022 Lilac Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Lilac Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Lilac Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Lilac Ln have a pool?
No, 2022 Lilac Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Lilac Ln have accessible units?
No, 2022 Lilac Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Lilac Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Lilac Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Lilac Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2022 Lilac Ln has units with air conditioning.
