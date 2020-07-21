2022 Lilac Ln

Amenities

Renovated 4 sides brick ranch in sought after Donna Park! Move-in ready with new HVAC, encapsulated crawl space, new appliances, new lighting, refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new tile, fresh interior & exterior paint & more! Updated kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge, granite countertops, on-trend subway tile backsplash with decorative accent & tile floors. Renovated full bath with new commode, new tub, subway tile tub surround, new vanity with granite & updated plumbing fixtures. Level lot with large backyard.