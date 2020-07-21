All apartments in DeKalb County
2003 Glenwood Downs Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

2003 Glenwood Downs Drive

2003 Glenwood Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Glenwood Downs Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have any available units?
2003 Glenwood Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have?
Some of 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Glenwood Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive offers parking.
Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Glenwood Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
