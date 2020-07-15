All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1946 Glenwood Downs Drive

1946 Glenwood Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1946 Glenwood Downs Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

1946 Glenwood Downs Drive. MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom 2 bath home.

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**
**ATTN: LEASE REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive have any available units?
1946 Glenwood Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Glenwood Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive offer parking?
No, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1946 Glenwood Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
