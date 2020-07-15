All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 4:03 PM

156 Glen Acres Court

156 Glen Acres Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

156 Glen Acres Court, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Title:
$1,120 – 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome in Decatur with very nice neighborhood!

Available September 10!

Recently renovated town house in a very nice neighborhood. Newly installed HVAC unit. Carpeted rooms and has fireplace.Spacious kitchen and all appliances included..Strong HOA, central location close to highway I-285, minutes from Atlanta downtown, and other major shopping.

Elicia | LEO
678-685-9932
404-218-0794

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: www.LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Glen Acres Court have any available units?
156 Glen Acres Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 156 Glen Acres Court have?
Some of 156 Glen Acres Court's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Glen Acres Court currently offering any rent specials?
156 Glen Acres Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Glen Acres Court pet-friendly?
No, 156 Glen Acres Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 156 Glen Acres Court offer parking?
No, 156 Glen Acres Court does not offer parking.
Does 156 Glen Acres Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Glen Acres Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Glen Acres Court have a pool?
No, 156 Glen Acres Court does not have a pool.
Does 156 Glen Acres Court have accessible units?
No, 156 Glen Acres Court does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Glen Acres Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Glen Acres Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Glen Acres Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 Glen Acres Court has units with air conditioning.
