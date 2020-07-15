156 Glen Acres Court

Amenities
Title:
$1,120 – 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome in Decatur with very nice neighborhood!
Available September 10!
Recently renovated town house in a very nice neighborhood. Newly installed HVAC unit. Carpeted rooms and has fireplace.Spacious kitchen and all appliances included..Strong HOA, central location close to highway I-285, minutes from Atlanta downtown, and other major shopping.
Elicia | LEO
678-685-9932
404-218-0794
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: www.LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.