Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful,newly renovated, and move in ready! This lovely home features a 1 car garage, timber floors, bedroom on the main level, open eat-in kitchen with appliances, and rear deck. Master bedroom features double sinks and a walk in closet. This home is priced to move fast. Don't miss out, call now! Home is not accepting the housing choice Voucher Program.