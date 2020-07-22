All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated November 26 2019

1381 High Meadow Drive

1381 High Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1381 High Meadow Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

This freshly painted 3 bedroom split level home is located in an established Stone Mountain neighborhood and sits on a wooded cul-de-sac home site. The spacious updated kitchen is waiting for the family chef. Lots or room with Eat-in Area and Breakfast Bar. Partial Basement with Utility Room and 1 Car Garage with Huge Storage Room. 3 Bedrooms Up with 2 shared Baths - 1 Jack nâ?? Jill Half Bath and 1 Full Bath off Master. Private with Fenced in Backyard and Deck for Backyard fun.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 High Meadow Drive have any available units?
1381 High Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1381 High Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1381 High Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 High Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1381 High Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1381 High Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1381 High Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1381 High Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 High Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 High Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1381 High Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1381 High Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1381 High Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 High Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 High Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 High Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 High Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
