1381 High Meadow Drive

***Available Now***



This freshly painted 3 bedroom split level home is located in an established Stone Mountain neighborhood and sits on a wooded cul-de-sac home site. The spacious updated kitchen is waiting for the family chef. Lots or room with Eat-in Area and Breakfast Bar. Partial Basement with Utility Room and 1 Car Garage with Huge Storage Room. 3 Bedrooms Up with 2 shared Baths - 1 Jack nâ?? Jill Half Bath and 1 Full Bath off Master. Private with Fenced in Backyard and Deck for Backyard fun.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.