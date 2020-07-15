All apartments in DeKalb County
1376 Ruth Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1376 Ruth Place

1376 Ruth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1376 Ruth Place, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Ruth Place have any available units?
1376 Ruth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1376 Ruth Place have?
Some of 1376 Ruth Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Ruth Place currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Ruth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Ruth Place pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Ruth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1376 Ruth Place offer parking?
No, 1376 Ruth Place does not offer parking.
Does 1376 Ruth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Ruth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Ruth Place have a pool?
No, 1376 Ruth Place does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Ruth Place have accessible units?
No, 1376 Ruth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Ruth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1376 Ruth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1376 Ruth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1376 Ruth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
