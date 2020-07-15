***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1376 Ruth Place have any available units?
1376 Ruth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1376 Ruth Place have?
Some of 1376 Ruth Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Ruth Place currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Ruth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.