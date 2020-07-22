All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1333 Red Cedar Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1333 Red Cedar Trail
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

1333 Red Cedar Trail

1333 Red Cedar Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1333 Red Cedar Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a986640a4 ---- Welcome home to your own 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom roomy and spacious Corner Lot Ranch home located in the Stone Mountain/Decatur area. This property is close to the Indian Creek MARTA station, Covington Place Shopping Center, and Hairston Park. You will enjoy the convenience to I-285, I-20, Pine Lake, and Georgia Perimeter College. This property includes: Large Fenced-in Backyard; Entertainment Deck with Built-in Seating; 2-Car Garage; Wall-to-Wall Carpet; Large Living Room with Dining Area; Eat-in Kitchen; Washer and Dryer Connections; Separate Family Room; Ceiling Fans; and Master Suite with His & Her Closets and a Private En Suite Bathroom. Pets OK with nonrefundable fee of $250 per pet $65 application per adult 18 1 month deposit with approved application No Section 8 No utilities included Leasing is only through Atlanta Property Management Group. Do NOT lease through anyone else or any Craigslist or Facebook ad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have any available units?
1333 Red Cedar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have?
Some of 1333 Red Cedar Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Red Cedar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Red Cedar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Red Cedar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Red Cedar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Red Cedar Trail offers parking.
Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Red Cedar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have a pool?
No, 1333 Red Cedar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have accessible units?
No, 1333 Red Cedar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Red Cedar Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Red Cedar Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing
Lithonia, GA 30038
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University