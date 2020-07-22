1333 Red Cedar Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a986640a4 ---- Welcome home to your own 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom roomy and spacious Corner Lot Ranch home located in the Stone Mountain/Decatur area. This property is close to the Indian Creek MARTA station, Covington Place Shopping Center, and Hairston Park. You will enjoy the convenience to I-285, I-20, Pine Lake, and Georgia Perimeter College. This property includes: Large Fenced-in Backyard; Entertainment Deck with Built-in Seating; 2-Car Garage; Wall-to-Wall Carpet; Large Living Room with Dining Area; Eat-in Kitchen; Washer and Dryer Connections; Separate Family Room; Ceiling Fans; and Master Suite with His & Her Closets and a Private En Suite Bathroom. Pets OK with nonrefundable fee of $250 per pet $65 application per adult 18 1 month deposit with approved application No Section 8 No utilities included Leasing is only through Atlanta Property Management Group. Do NOT lease through anyone else or any Craigslist or Facebook ad.