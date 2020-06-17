1309 Emerald Avenue SE

Amenities

3BR 3BA 2-story house with Living Room and Den/Library which could also be used as an additional bedroom. Fireplace, dining, and SS kitchen with granite. Covered porch with fans, deck w/large wooden privacy fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the main lvl with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own private bath. Master bath ha a large luxury shower with bench and a rain faucet shower feature. 2 car garage with remote access. There is an alarm at the house for the tenant's use.