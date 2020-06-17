All apartments in DeKalb County
1309 Emerald Avenue SE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

1309 Emerald Avenue SE

1309 Emerald Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Emerald Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 3BA 2-story house with Living Room and Den/Library which could also be used as an additional bedroom. Fireplace, dining, and SS kitchen with granite. Covered porch with fans, deck w/large wooden privacy fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the main lvl with carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own private bath. Master bath ha a large luxury shower with bench and a rain faucet shower feature. 2 car garage with remote access. There is an alarm at the house for the tenant's use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have any available units?
1309 Emerald Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have?
Some of 1309 Emerald Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Emerald Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Emerald Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Emerald Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Emerald Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Emerald Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
