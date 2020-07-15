All apartments in DeKalb County
1284 Jandras Lane Southeast
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

1284 Jandras Lane Southeast

1284 Jandras Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1284 Jandras Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This townhome is a SHOW STOPPER! Newly renovated, washer and dryer, two-story, luxury living. This home also has a cozy fireplace to kick back and relax in front of! Enjoy the spacious kitchen and cozy rooms. Spend some time outdoors on the balcony! Do not miss this opportunity and come check it out today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/990701?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,795
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have any available units?
1284 Jandras Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have?
Some of 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1284 Jandras Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1284 Jandras Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
