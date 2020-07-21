1253 Allgood Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3bd/2ba Ranch....MOVE-IN READY!!!!



This Lovely 3bd/2ba Ranch home is in the Stone Mountain Area! This home sits on a hill with a long driveway and a side entry two car garage. The home greets you with a HUGE Great room with a stacked stone corner fireplace and sliding glass doors that leads to the enclosed sun room that over looks the fenced in backyard. The separate dining area is off the family room and has a view to the kitchen. The kitchen is very open and features a breakfast bar as well as a eat-in kitchen area. All of the rooms are a nice size. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!!

Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm.



