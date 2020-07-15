All apartments in DeKalb County
1146 Canal Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

1146 Canal Street

1146 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Canal Street, DeKalb County, GA 30032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** Move-in by 12/31, receive a FREE FLAT SCREEN TV and your second full month of rent for free W/13 month lease!** Freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur! Beautiful flooring throughout the home. The kitchen features beautiful granite counters, with stainless appliances and white cabinetry. Call today, this will not last long. *renters insurance is required**Reduced deposit is subject to application approval based on meeting the criteria set forth for prospective applicants.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Canal Street have any available units?
1146 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1146 Canal Street have?
Some of 1146 Canal Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 1146 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1146 Canal Street offer parking?
No, 1146 Canal Street does not offer parking.
Does 1146 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 1146 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
