Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1046 Lake Breeze Court

1046 Lake Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Lake Breeze Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Brick Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood - Stone Mountain, GA - New paint and carpet! Cul-de-sac brick ranch home is Available Now in Stone Mountain! The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of room for the family with an oversized family room, living room/dining room combo with hardwood floors, and a country kitchen and breakfast nook. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced yard with a two-story workshop/shed and enclosed patio. Won't last long!!

Contact Marquetta Bryant to preview: (301)318-3773 or marquetta@soldbysandy.com

(RLNE4737857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court have any available units?
1046 Lake Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1046 Lake Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Lake Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Lake Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court offer parking?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court have a pool?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Lake Breeze Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Lake Breeze Court does not have units with air conditioning.
