1046 Lake Breeze Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Brick Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood - Stone Mountain, GA - New paint and carpet! Cul-de-sac brick ranch home is Available Now in Stone Mountain! The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of room for the family with an oversized family room, living room/dining room combo with hardwood floors, and a country kitchen and breakfast nook. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced yard with a two-story workshop/shed and enclosed patio. Won't last long!!



Contact Marquetta Bryant to preview: (301)318-3773 or marquetta@soldbysandy.com



(RLNE4737857)