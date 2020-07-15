All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

1032 Longshore Cv

1032 Longshore Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Longshore Cove, DeKalb County, GA 30032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Suburban Charm with City Access - Property Id: 136739

***OCCUPIED HOME***OPEN HOUSE Sunday July 21 2pm-5pm*** You will love this spacious and charming craftsman style home in a convenient Decatur location! Beautiful windows with breath taking views and crown molding throughout each room adorn the space. Feel luxury with granite counters, hardwood floors, and tile accents. Each bedroom is generously sized with the master bedroom being its own haven. Enjoy outdoor living on a stained deck that overlooks a huge backyard. Lastly, make room for a man cave, she cave, or playroom with a partly finished basement!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136739p
Property Id 136739

(RLNE5019955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Longshore Cv have any available units?
1032 Longshore Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1032 Longshore Cv have?
Some of 1032 Longshore Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Longshore Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Longshore Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Longshore Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Longshore Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Longshore Cv offer parking?
No, 1032 Longshore Cv does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Longshore Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Longshore Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Longshore Cv have a pool?
No, 1032 Longshore Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Longshore Cv have accessible units?
No, 1032 Longshore Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Longshore Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Longshore Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Longshore Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Longshore Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
