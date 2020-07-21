1028 Leslie Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional Georgian colonial home in Lithonia ready for you to call it home. Separate living and dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the large yard on the rear deck! (Replacing countertops in baths, painting cabinets and installing a microwave!)



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.