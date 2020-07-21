All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1028 Leslie Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1028 Leslie Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:52 PM

1028 Leslie Place

1028 Leslie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1028 Leslie Place, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional Georgian colonial home in Lithonia ready for you to call it home. Separate living and dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the large yard on the rear deck! (Replacing countertops in baths, painting cabinets and installing a microwave!)

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.
Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Leslie Place have any available units?
1028 Leslie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1028 Leslie Place currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Leslie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Leslie Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Leslie Place is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Leslie Place offer parking?
No, 1028 Leslie Place does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Leslie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Leslie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Leslie Place have a pool?
No, 1028 Leslie Place does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Leslie Place have accessible units?
No, 1028 Leslie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Leslie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Leslie Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Leslie Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Leslie Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University